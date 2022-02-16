Included in the department’s reports Feb. 1 through Feb. 7 were these incidents:

Feb. 1 - Robbery on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Theft of a motor vehicle off the lot on the 300 block of Mainstreet.

Feb. 3 - Trailer theft on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

Feb. 4 - Theft of package on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft of package on 000 block of Blake Road North.

Feb. 6 - Dog at large on the 1400 block of Lake Street Northeast.

Feb. 7 - Bike theft on the 700 block of Mainstreet.

Tags

Load comments