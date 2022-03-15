Included in the department’s reports March 1 through March 7 were these incidents:

March 1 - Stolen license plate on the 300 block of Mainstreet.

March 2 - Catalytic converter theft on the 1000 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 700 block of 9th Avenue South.

- Injured crow on the 600 block of 7th Avenue South.

March 3 - Residential burglary on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 1000 block of Westbrooke Way.

March 4 - Theft of cash on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 000 block of 17th Avenue South.

- Shots fired at officers on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

