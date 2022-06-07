Included in the department’s reports May 23 through May 30 were these incidents:
May 23 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
- Package theft from lobby with a $40 loss on the 000 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft of tools and materials from an LRT construction site on the 600 block of 16th Avenue South.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of 2nd Avenue South.
May 24 - Criminal damage to property on the 000 block of 10th Avenue South.
May 25 - Theft on the 000 block of 6th Avenue,
- Shooting on the 000 block of 7th Avenue South.
May 26 - Theft on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.
May 27 - Theft report on the 1000 block of 1st Street South.
May 28 - Robbery at an ATM on the 1000 block of 1st Street South.
- Complaint of man peeing in bushes, unable to locate, on the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
May 29 - Vandalism on the 700 block of Oakridge Road.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Damage to a parked vehicle on the 000 block of Blake Road North.
- Reckless discharge on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
May 30 - Theft from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Lake Street.
