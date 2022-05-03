Included in the department’s reports April 18 through April 24 were these incidents:

April 18 - Theft on the 400 block of Van Burne Avenue North.

April 19 - Theft of bicycle from garage on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

April 20 - Theft by swindle on the 700 block of Mainstreet.

- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

April 21 - Theft of a motorcycle on the 200 block of 5th Avenue North.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.

April 23 - Shots fired on the 600 block of Robinwood Lane.

- Bike theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Asleep in drive-thru on the 1100 block of Cambridge Street.

April 24 - Driving while intoxicated with a controlled substance on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

Tags

Load comments