Included in the department’s reports March 14- 20 were these incidents:

March 14 - Attempted burglary on the 1800 block of Mainstreet.

- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

- Theft of a trailer on the 1700 block of Mainstreet.

March 16 - Bat in apartment, evicted, on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Stolen license plate on the 1000 block of Westbrooke Way.

March 17 - Burglary report on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

- Stolen tired on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.

- Information on a theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft of a wallet on the 900 block of Cambridge Street.

March 18 - Tamper with motor vehicle on the 100 block of 19th Avenue North.

March 19 - Business burglary on the 300 block of Mainstreet.

- Stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Mainstreet.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.

March 20 - Vehicle egged on the 100 block of 19th Avenue North.

- Residential burglary on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

- Theft on the 1000 block of Hill Street.

