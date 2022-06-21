Included in the department’s reports June 7 through June 13 were these incidents:

June 7 - Motor vehicle theft on the 400 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road.

- Damage to property on the 000 block of 5th Avenue South.

June 9 - Check forgery on the 1000 block of 1st Street South.

- Deer stuck between fence posts on the 200 block of Homedale Road.

June 10 - Shooting on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.

- Theft of a motorcycle on the 100 block of 7th Avenue South.

- Theft on the 000 block of Maple Hill Road.

June 12 - Party wanted to file a theft report but was gone on arrival on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

- Cell phone theft on the 500 block of Shadyside Circle.

June 13 - Motor vehicle theft on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

