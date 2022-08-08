July 26 - Burglary of a residential garage on the 1200 block of Landmark Trail.
July 27 - Burglary on the 400 block of Cambridge Street.
- Theft on the 1500 block of 5th Street North.
- Damage to property report on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
- Motor vehicle tamper with extra patrol requested on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Theft of a generator on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
July 28 - Bike theft on the 000 block of 8th Avenue South.
- Damage to property on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
- Sounds of shots heard on the 900 block of 7th Street South.
July 29 - Stolen bike on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
- Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Van Buren Way.
- Theft from vehicle on the 500 block of Van Buren Way.
- Theft from vehicle on the 1000 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of a single license plate on the 100 block of Harrison Avenue South.
July 30 - Group of 10 fighting on 2nd Street Northeast.
- Stolen motor vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
July 31 - Theft/civil matter on the 000 block of 18th Avenue North.
- Snake on the 1200 block of Trailwood South.
Aug. 1 - Burglary report on the 700 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.
- Catalytic converter theft on Frontage Road.
- Theft of lottery tickets on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Bike theft on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
