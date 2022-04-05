Included in the department’s reports March 21 through March 27 were these incidents:

March 21 - Theft on the 300 block of 10th Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of 14th Avenue North.

March 22 - Motor vehicle theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of Mainstreet.

- Theft of a wallet on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Package theft on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

- Stolen license plate on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

March 23 - Theft of a motor vehicle on the 100 block of 9th Avenue North.

- Fleeing vehicle on the 1000 block of Hill Street.

- Stolen vehicle fled from officers on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.

- Theft from vehicle on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.

March 25 - Theft on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Theft on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Monroe Avenue South.

March 26 - Theft from house on the 300 block of 19th Avenue North.

