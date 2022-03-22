Included in the department’s reports March 7 through March 13 were these incidents:

March 7 - Theft related to an email scam on the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

March 9 - Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Attempted theft on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 600 block of 12th Avenue South.

March 10 - Possible shots heard on the 700 block of Drillane Road and 800 block of Park Terrace.

- Storage unit burglary on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

March 11 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 300 block of Blake Road North.

- Financial transaction card fraud on the 1400 block of Mainstreet, 1400 block of Mainstreet and 800 block of Mainstreet.

- Check forgery on the 000 block of 10th Avenue South.

March 12 - Theft on the 800 block of 11th Avenue South.

March 13 - Attempted catalytic converter theft on the 1100 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft on the 1000 block of Mainstreet.

