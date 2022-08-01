July 19 - Theft of a motor vehicle found a short time later on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.
- Burglary on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
July 20 - Theft on the 900 block of 1st Street South.
July 21 - Burglary on the 900 block of 1st Street North.
- Assist outside agency Coon Rapids for a motor vehicle theft on the 700 block of Old Settlers Trail.
- Fraud on the 100 block of 8th Street South.
- Criminal damage to property on the 700 block of Mainstreet.
- Attempted motor vehicle theft on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
July 22 - Illegal dumping on 2nd Avenue South.
July 24 - False name and theft on the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue and 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Suspicion/motor vehicle tampering on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
July 25 - Damage to property on the 500 block of Mainstreet.
- Attempted residential burglary on the 200 block of 18th Avenue North.
- Theft of a television on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
- Adult man arrested for false information and outstanding warrants; adult woman arrested for outstanding warrants; both on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
