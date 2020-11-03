Included in the Police Oct. 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 12 - Theft from vehicle on the 1100 block of Fifth Street South.

- Possible burglary on the 100 block of 12th Avenue North.

- Package theft on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

Oct. 13 - Theft on Fifth Street South.

- Theft of motor vehicle on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

Oct. 14 - Criminal damage to property on the 500 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Theft from vehicle 700 block of 11th Avenue South.

Oct. 16 - Burglary on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue.

- Theft of tools from enclosed trailer on the 000 block of Jackson Avenue South.

- Theft of bicycle from underground garage on the 1000 block of Feltl Court.

Oct. 17 - Theft on the 200 block of Interlachen Road.

Oct. 18 - Robbery, with unknown suspect brandishing firearm at victim and taking money, on the 400 block of Blake Road North.

