Included in the Police Oct. 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 12 - Theft from vehicle on the 1100 block of Fifth Street South.
- Possible burglary on the 100 block of 12th Avenue North.
- Package theft on the 000 block of Blake Road North.
Oct. 13 - Theft on Fifth Street South.
- Theft of motor vehicle on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
Oct. 14 - Criminal damage to property on the 500 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Theft from vehicle 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
Oct. 16 - Burglary on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue.
- Theft of tools from enclosed trailer on the 000 block of Jackson Avenue South.
- Theft of bicycle from underground garage on the 1000 block of Feltl Court.
Oct. 17 - Theft on the 200 block of Interlachen Road.
Oct. 18 - Robbery, with unknown suspect brandishing firearm at victim and taking money, on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.