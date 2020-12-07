Included in the department’s Nov. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 23 - Burglary at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Fifth Avenue North.
- Theft on the 400 block of Fifth Avenue North.
- Theft of catalytic converter on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Narcotics complaint on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.
Nov. 24 - Theft on the 000 block of 10th Avenue North.
- Theft of motor vehicle on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
Nov. 24 - Theft of trailer on the 1500 block of Fifth Street South.
Nov. 27 - Church sign damaged on the 700 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.
- Garage burglary on the 500 block of Cambridge Street.
Nov. 29 - Domestic assault on the 000 block of Fifth Avenue North.
