Included in the Nov. 2 to 5 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 2 - Theft from a vehicle on the 600 block of 11th Ave South.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
- Criminal damage to property on the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South.
Nov. 3 - Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of Fifth Street South.
- Criminal damage to property on the 1000 block of Mainstreet.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of Fifth Street South.
- Damage to property on the 100 block of 12th Avenue South.
Nov. 4 - Assault on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Stolen trailer and recovered gun on the 700 block of Second Street Northeast.
Nov. 5 - Theft from a vehicle on the 600 block of Robinwood Lane.
- Theft of wheels on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Damage to property on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.
