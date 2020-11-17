Included in the Nov. 2 to 5 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 2 - Theft from a vehicle on the 600 block of 11th Ave South.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Criminal damage to property on the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South.

Nov. 3 - Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of Fifth Street South.

- Criminal damage to property on the 1000 block of Mainstreet.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of Fifth Street South.

- Damage to property on the 100 block of 12th Avenue South.

Nov. 4 - Assault on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Stolen trailer and recovered gun on the 700 block of Second Street Northeast.

Nov. 5 - Theft from a vehicle on the 600 block of Robinwood Lane.

- Theft of wheels on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

- Damage to property on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.

