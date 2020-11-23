Included in the department’s Nov. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 10 - Burglary on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 600 block of Edgemoor Drive, the 600 block of Oakridge Road and the 200 block of Wilshire Walk.
Nov. 12 - Theft from a vehicle/catalytic converter 000 block of Sixth Avenue North.
Nov. 14 - Burglary on the 000 block of Blake Road North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 200 block of Meadowbrook Road.
Nov. 15 - Theft from a vehicle on the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.
Nov. 16 - Tampering with a vehicle on the 800 block of Smetana Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.