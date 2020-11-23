Included in the department’s Nov. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 10 - Burglary on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 600 block of Edgemoor Drive, the 600 block of Oakridge Road and the 200 block of Wilshire Walk.

Nov. 12 - Theft from a vehicle/catalytic converter 000 block of Sixth Avenue North.

Nov. 14 - Burglary on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 200 block of Meadowbrook Road.

Nov. 15 - Theft from a vehicle on the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.

Nov. 16 - Tampering with a vehicle on the 800 block of Smetana Road.

