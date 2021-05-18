Included in the department’s May 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
May 3 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 10400 block of Excelsior Boulevard and the 000 block of 7th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 800 block of 11th Avenue South.
May 4 - Robbery on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft of a grill on the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
May 5- Robbery on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Domestic assault arrest on the 000 block of 5th Avenue South.
May 7 - Damage to property on the 000 block of 12th Avenue North.
May 9 - Burglary on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
