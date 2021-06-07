Included in the department’s May 24 to 31 reports were these incidents:
May 24 - Package theft on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
May 26 - Theft on the 700 block of Drillane Circle.
- Damage to property caused by attempt to remove vehicle’s catalytic converter on the 8800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
May 27 - Assault on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
May 28 - Burglary on the 300 block of Campbell Drive.
- Package theft on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
May 29- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 000 block of 12th Avenue North.
- Burglary on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft on the 8400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of a firearm from a vehicle on the 300 block of Blake Road North.
May 31 - Burglary on the 300 block of Blake Road North.
- Criminal damage to property on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South.
