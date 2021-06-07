Included in the department’s May 24 to 31 reports were these incidents:

May 24 - Package theft on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

May 26 - Theft on the 700 block of Drillane Circle.

- Damage to property caused by attempt to remove vehicle’s catalytic converter on the 8800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

May 27 - Assault on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

May 28 - Burglary on the 300 block of Campbell Drive.

- Package theft on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

May 29- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 000 block of 12th Avenue North.

- Burglary on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft on the 8400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of a firearm from a vehicle on the 300 block of Blake Road North.

May 31 - Burglary on the 300 block of Blake Road North.

- Criminal damage to property on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

