Included in the department’s May 11 to 16 reports were these incidents:
May 11 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 1000 block of Second Street Northeast.
- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
May 12 - Criminal damage to property on the 600 block of Robinwood Lane.
May 13 - Burglary on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 100 block of Eighth Avenue South.
May 14 - Package theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.
- Damage to property on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
May 15 - Bike theft on the 1200 block of Mainstreet.
- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
May 16 - Residential burglary on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.
