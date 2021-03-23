Included in the department’s March 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:

March 8 - Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

March 11 - Theft from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Second Street Northeast.

March 12 - Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

March 15 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Mainstreet.

- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 400 block of Blake Road North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

Load comments