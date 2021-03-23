Included in the department’s March 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:
March 8 - Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
March 11 - Theft from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Second Street Northeast.
March 12 - Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
March 15 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Mainstreet.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
