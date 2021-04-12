Included in the department’s March 30 through April 5 reports were these incidents:
March 30 - Motor vehicle theft on the 8600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
March 31 - Damage to property on 11th Avenue South.
April 1 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 300 block of 18th Avenue North.
- Stolen trailer on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
April 3 - Residential burglary on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
- Theft from a motor vehicle on the 000 block of Seventh Avenue South.
April 5 - Damage to property on the 400 block of Madison Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Burglary on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard and on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
