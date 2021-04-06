Included in the department’s March 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:
March 22 - Theft from vehicle on the 600 block of 15th Avenue South and on the 1000 block of Hill Street.
- Criminal damage to property on the 8800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of 10th Avenue North.
March 24 - Theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
March 26 - Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast and on the 100 block of Jackson Avenue North.
- Fleeing in a motor vehicle on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
March 28 - Theft on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.
