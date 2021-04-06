Included in the department’s March 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:

March 22 - Theft from vehicle on the 600 block of 15th Avenue South and on the 1000 block of Hill Street.

- Criminal damage to property on the 8800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of 10th Avenue North.

March 24 - Theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

March 26 - Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast and on the 100 block of Jackson Avenue North.

- Fleeing in a motor vehicle on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

March 28 - Theft on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

Load comments