Included in the Hopkins Police June 29 to July 6 reports were these incidents:
June 29 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
June 30 - Theft from vehicle on the 500 block of Cambridge Street.
July 1 - Stolen vehicle report on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.
July 2 - Theft from vehicle on the 1400 block of 5th Street South.
July 3 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
July 4 - Assault on the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South.
- Criminal damage to property on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
July 5 - Commercial burglary on the 300 block of Blake Road North.
- Damage to property on the 1300 block of Oxford Street.
- Damage to property report on the 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road.
- Assault reported on the 000 block of Fifth Avenue South.
July 6 - Theft of package on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North.
