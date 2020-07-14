Included in the Hopkins Police June 29 to July 6 reports were these incidents:

June 29 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

June 30 - Theft from vehicle on the 500 block of Cambridge Street.

July 1 - Stolen vehicle report on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.

July 2 - Theft from vehicle on the 1400 block of 5th Street South.

July 3 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

July 4 - Assault on the 500 block of Seventh Avenue South.

- Criminal damage to property on the 400 block of Blake Road North.

July 5 - Commercial burglary on the 300 block of Blake Road North.

- Damage to property on the 1300 block of Oxford Street.

- Damage to property report on the 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road.

- Assault reported on the 000 block of Fifth Avenue South.

July 6 - Theft of package on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North.

