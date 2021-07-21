Included in the July 5-12 reports were these incidents:
July 5 - Rear window broken out on a vehicle on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Burglary on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
July 6 - Theft from packages on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.
July 7 - Attempted commercial burglary on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Residential burglary on the 000 block of Harrison Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 400 block of 11th Avenue South.
July 8 - Theft on the 000 block of 5th Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of Mainstreet.
- Assault on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.
July 9 - Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of 15th Avenue North.
- Package theft from lobby on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Storage unit burglary on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
July 10 - Theft of a dirt bike on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
July 11 - Theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
July 12 - Bike theft on the 1500 block of Mainstreet.
