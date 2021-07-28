Included in the Police July 12 through July 19 reports were these incidents:
July 12 - Bike theft on the 1500 block of Mainstreet.
July 13 - Package theft on 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Motor vehicle on the 600 block of Minnetonka Mills Roads.
- Injured rabbit on the 1000 block of Westbrooke Way.
July 14 - Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.
- Garage burglary on 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
- Bike theft form underground garage on the 100 block of 8th Avenue South.
July 16 - Theft from auto on the 1000 block of 1st Street South.
July 17 - Burglary on the 000 block of 5th Avenue South.
July 18 - Assault on the 900 block of 6th Street South.
- Theft of motor vehicle on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 000 block of 10th Avenue North.
July 19 - Adult male arrested for domestic assault/obstruct with force on the 600 block of Robinwood Lane.
