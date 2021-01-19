Jan. 4 - Tampering with a vehicle on the 400 block of Blake Road North.

- Burglary on the 400 block of Blake Road North.

- Stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of Westbrooke Way.

Jan. 5 - Theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of Jackson Avenue North.

- Stolen American flag on the 100 and 200 blocks of 17th Avenue North and on the 300 block of 21st Avenue North.

- Suspicious activity involving American flag on the 100 block of 19th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 100 block of 17th Avenue North and on the 200 block of 19th Avenue North.

Jan. 6 - Theft on the 100 block of 19th Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.

Jan. 7 - Theft on the 1000 block of Feltl Court.

- Adult male arrested for domestic assault on the 600 block of Robinwood Lane.

- Theft on the 8600 block of Excelsior Boulevard, on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast and on the 1000 block of Mainstreet.

Jan. 8 - Theft on the 200 block of 5th Avenue North.

- Theft of records on the 8000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft of flag on the 000 block of 19th Avenue South.

Jan. 9 - Theft on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

Jan. 10 - Theft from vehicle on the 900 block of 11th Avenue South and on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

- Criminal damage to property on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Fourth-degree assault on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

Jan. 11 - Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft of a flag on the 200 block of 21st Avenue North.

Load comments