Included in the Police Jan. 25 to Feb. 1 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 25 - Theft on the 1400 block of Fifth Street South.

- Storage locker burglaries on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Burglary on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Jan. 26 - Storage locker burglaries on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Robbery on the 1000 block of Second Street Northeast.

Jan. 27 - Theft on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 500 block of 11th Avenue South.

Jan. 28 - Known male forced his way into residence, prevented 911 call and assaulted victim on the 900 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Theft of a vehicle on the 700 block of Lake Street.

- Theft on the 900 block of Mainstreet.

Jan. 29 - Theft of package on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Citation issued for fleeing peace officer on foot on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

Feb. 1 - Theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

