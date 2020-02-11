Included in the Hopkins Police Jan. 27 through Feb. 2 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 27 - Damage to property on the 000 block of 17th Avenue North.
Jan. 28 - Theft from vehicle on the 300 block of Blake Road North.
- Damage to property on the 000 block of Fifth Avenue North.
Jan. 29 - Theft on the 000 block of Seventh Avenue South.
- Theft from vehicle on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
Jan. 31 - Car theft on the 100 block of Seventh Avenue South.
- Theft on the 1600 block of Highway 7.
- Theft on the 400 block of Monroe Place.
Feb. 1 - Thefts on the 800 block of Mainstreet and 000 block of Fifth Avenue North.
Feb. 2 - Theft on the 10400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
