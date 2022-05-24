Included in the department’s reports May 2 through May 15 were these incidents:

May 2 - Trailer theft on the 100 block of Jackson Avenue North.

- A goose with an injured leg that refused medical attention along the 900 block of Feltl Court.

May 3 - Theft from a vehicle on the 300 block of Blake Road North.

- Burglary of storage units on the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.

- Theft of sandwich/trespass on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

- Theft from locker on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

- Pulled knife on the 500 block of Mainstreet.

May 4 - Criminal damage to property on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Three vehicles damaged overnight on the 500 block of Cambridge Street.

- Storage locker burglary on the 1100 block of 7th Street South.

- Theft of a package on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

- Several tools stolen from vehicle on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

May 5 - Storage unit burglary on the 1100 block of 7th Street South.

- Theft report on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.

May 6 - Theft of package on the 000 block of Blake Road.

- Employee theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

May 7 - Traffic stop and marijuana seized on the (house number invalid) block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft on the 800 block of Mainstreet.

- Stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Mainstreet and 500 block of 14th Street East.

- Adult male fled in motor vehicle and KOPS alert entered on the 1300 block of Oxford Street and (house number invalid) block of Blake Road North.

May 9 - Vandalism on the 300 block of 2nd Street North.

- Package theft on the 000 block of 18th Avenue South and 1600 block of Mainstreet.

- Theft of tools and copper wire on the 600 block of 16th Avenue South.

- Criminal damage to property on the 800 block of Smetana Road.

- Theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

May 10 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1000 block of Westbrooke Way.

May 11 - Motor vehicle theft on the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.

- Wallet theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

May 12 - Theft on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

May 13 - Burglary report on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

May 14 - Phone scam on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Fleeing on the (house number invalid) block of Maloney Avenue in Edina and (house number invalid) block of Excelsior Boulevard.

May 15 - Burglary report on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Miscellaneous crimes on the 700 block of 8th Street South.

Tags

Load comments