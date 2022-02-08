Included in the department’s reports Jan. 24 through Jan. 31 were these incidents:

Jan. 25 - Catalytic converter theft on the 500 block of 15th Avenue South.

Jan. 26 - Theft of packages on the 600 block of Oakridge Road.

- Business burglary on the 100 block of Jackson Avenue North.

- Package theft on the 600 block of Oakridge Road.

Jan. 27 - Resident defrauded by person posing as a Hennepin employee on the 300 block of 1st Street North.

Jan. 28 - Report of a panhandler swearing at people on the 900 block of Cambridge Street.

Jan. 29 - Theft of a catalytic converter on the 000 block of Van Buren Avenue South.

Jan. 31 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1300 block of Highway 7.

- Package theft on the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.

- Alligator questions on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

