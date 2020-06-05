Included in the department’s reports for May 25 to June 1 were these incidents:

May 25 - Domestic assault along the 000 block of Fifth Avenue South.

- Theft from vehicle along the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Property damage along Oakridge Road.

May 26 - Order for protection violation arrest along the 1300 block of Highway 7.

- Arrest for domestic assault along the 000 block of Seventh Avenue South.

- Theft from vehicle along the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South.

May 27 - Dog bit along the 1100 block of Landmark Trail South.

- Fraud along the 1000 block of Second Street Northeast.

- Motor vehicle theft along the 700 block of Mainstreet.

- Fight between juveniles along the 900 block of Ninth Avenue South.

May 28 - Fleeing an officer in vehicle along Second Avenue South.

- Assault along the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Identity theft along the 900 block of Nine Mile Cove South.

- Damage to property along the 000 block of 10th Avenue South.

- Theft of wallet along the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue South.

- Attempted burglary along the 8500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

May 29 - Property damage along the 100 block of 12th Avenue South.

- Theft along the 600 block of Oakridge Road.

- Property damage along the 300 block of Blake Road North.

May 31 - Residential burglary along the 200 block of 21st Avenue North.

June 1 - Theft along the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.

- Road rage assault along Excelsior Boulevard.

- Stolen vehicle along the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Arrest for domestic assault along the 100 block of 12th Avenue South.

- Property damage along the 000 block of Seventh Avenue North.

- Threats along the 1100 block of Wagon Wheel Road.

