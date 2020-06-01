Included in the department’s reports for May 18 to 25 were these incidents:
May 18 - Check forgery along the 100 block of Blake Road North.
May 19 - Credit card fraud along the 1000 block of First Street South.
- Domestic assault along the 100 block of Blake Road North.
May 21 - Domestic along the 000 block of Fifth Avenue North.
- Domestic along the 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road.
May 22 - Fraud along the 000 block of Seventh Avenue South.
- Assault along the 600 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.
May 23 - Domestic assault along the 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road.
May 24 - Graffiti along the 1400 block of Mainstreet.
- Assault along the 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road.
- Burglary along the 100 block of Fifth Avenue North.
- Domestic along the 1300 block of Highway 7.
May 25 - Domestic along the 800 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Domestic assault along the 000 block of Fifth Avenue South.
- Theft from vehicle along the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Criminal damage to property along the 700 block of Oakridge Road.
