Included in the department’s March 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:
March 15 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Mainstreet.
- Criminal damage to property on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
March 17 - Theft on the 300 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 500 block of Shadyside Circle.
March 18 - Theft on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Package theft on the 1100 block of Landmark Trail North.
March 21 - Broken vehicle window and theft of purse on the 600 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.
March 22 - Theft from vehicle on th e600 block of 15th Avenue South and on the 1000 block of Hill Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of 10th Avenue North.
