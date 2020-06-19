Included in the Hopkins Police June 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:
June 9 - Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of Blake Road South.
- Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of 18th Avenue North.
June 11 - Second-degree burglary on the 1000 block of Westbrooke Way. A woman allegedly confessed to entering apartment without permission, damaging several items and allegedly stealing other items.
- Burglary on the 600 block of Oakridge Road.
- Theft on the 1000 block of First Street South.
June 12 - Little Library set on fire on the 200 block of Homedale Road. No suspects.
June 13 - Residential burglary of unoccupied dwelling on the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South.
June 15 - Theft on the 400 block of Monroe Place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.