Included in the Hopkins Police June 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

June 9 - Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of Blake Road South.

- Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of 18th Avenue North.

June 11 - Second-degree burglary on the 1000 block of Westbrooke Way. A woman allegedly confessed to entering apartment without permission, damaging several items and allegedly stealing other items.

- Burglary on the 600 block of Oakridge Road.

- Theft on the 1000 block of First Street South.

June 12 - Little Library set on fire on the 200 block of Homedale Road. No suspects.

June 13 - Residential burglary of unoccupied dwelling on the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South.

June 15 - Theft on the 400 block of Monroe Place.

