Included in the department’s June 1 to 6 reports were these incidents:

June 1 - Damage to property on the 000 block of Eighth Avenue South.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.

- Assault during road rage incident on Excelsior Boulevard.

- Stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Domestic assault, male in custody, on the 100 block of 12th Avenue South.

- Threats of violence report on the 1100 block of Wagon Wheel Road.

June 2 - Criminal damage to property on the 000 block of Eighth Avenue South.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of Mainstreet.

- Female very upset about her parking space on the 800 block of Ninth Avenue South.

June 4 - Windows on two cars broken overnight on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

June 5 - Burglary on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.

- Theft on the 600 block of Oakridge Road.

June 6 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 500 block of Sixth Avenue.

- Domestic assault arrest on the 900 block of 11th Avenue South.

