Included in the department’s June 1 to 6 reports were these incidents:
June 1 - Damage to property on the 000 block of Eighth Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 800 block of Old Settlers Trail.
- Assault during road rage incident on Excelsior Boulevard.
- Stolen vehicle on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Domestic assault, male in custody, on the 100 block of 12th Avenue South.
- Threats of violence report on the 1100 block of Wagon Wheel Road.
June 2 - Criminal damage to property on the 000 block of Eighth Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of Mainstreet.
- Female very upset about her parking space on the 800 block of Ninth Avenue South.
June 4 - Windows on two cars broken overnight on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
June 5 - Burglary on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
- Theft on the 600 block of Oakridge Road.
June 6 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 500 block of Sixth Avenue.
- Domestic assault arrest on the 900 block of 11th Avenue South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.