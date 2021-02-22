Included in the department’s Feb. 8 to 13 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 8 - Theft of catalytic converter on the 800 block of Smetana Road.

- Criminal damage to property on the 000 block of Fifth Avenue.

- Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of 13th Avenue South and on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

- Package theft on the 1500 block of Fifth Street North.

Feb. 9 - Motor vehicle theft on the 000 block of 16th Avenue North and on the 400 block of 11th Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 600 block of Minnetonka Mills Boulevard.

Feb. 11 - Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of 12th Avenue.

- Theft on the 1500 block of Fifth Street North.

Feb. 12 - Catalytic converter theft on the 000 block of 11th Avenue North.

Feb. 13 - Theft of package on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

