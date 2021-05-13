Included in the department’s April 26 to May 3 reports were these incidents:
April 27 - Theft of a purse along the 1000 block of Mainstreet.
April 28 - Burglary along the 000 block of 12th Avenue North.
- Theft from motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud along the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
- Property damage along the 000 block of Manitoba Road.
April 29 - Theft from vehicle along the 1000 block of Second Street Northeast.
- Criminal damage to property along the 700 block of Cambridge Street and the 600 block of Oakridge Road.
- Burglary of storage locker along the 000 block of 12th Avenue North.
- Road rage along Ninth Avenue North.
April 30 - Adult male arrested for possession of burglary tools along the 1500 block of Fifth Street North.
- Theft from motor vehicle along the 100 block of Seventh Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft along the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Property damage along the 000 block of 12th Avenue North.
- Attempted burglary along the 000 block of 12th Avenue North.
May 1 - Arrest for threat of violence along the 1000 block of Feltl Court.
May 2 - Theft along the 1300 block of Highway 7.
May 3 - Theft from vehicle along the 10400 block of Excelsior Boulevard and the 000 block of Seventh Avenue North.
- Theft along the 800 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Fraud and attempted fraud along the 1000 block of First Street South.
