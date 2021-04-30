Included in the department’s April 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:

April 19 - Harassment along the 800 block of Mainstreet.

- Financial transaction card fraud along the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.

April 20 - Harassment along the 1300 block of 19th Avenue North.

- Theft along the 800 block of 11th Avenue South and the 100 block of Eighth Avenue South.

April 21 - Fraudulent use of a credit card along the 300 block of 11th Avenue South, the 500 block of Blake Road North and the 000 block of Sixth Avenue South.

April 22 - Forgery along the 200 block of 13th Avenue North.

- Assault along the 1500 block of Fifth Street South.

April 23 - Theft along the 100 block of Blake Road North.

April 24 - Stolen license tabs along the 1100 block of 11th Avenue South.

April 25 - Injured goose along Oak Drive Lane.

April 26 - Juvenile disturbance along the 100 block of Blake Road North.

