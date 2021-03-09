Included in the department’s Feb. 22 through March 1 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 22 - Damage to property on the 900 block of Mainstreet.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
- Criminal damage to property 800 block of Mainstreet.
- Theft on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
- Package theft on the 400 block of Fifth Avenue North.
- Assault on the 1100 block of Cambridge South.
Feb. 23 - Assault on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
-Theft on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
Feb. 24 - Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Seventh Avenue South.
- Theft from vehicle on the 000 block of Saint Albans Road West and on the 600 block of Van Buren Trail North.
Feb. 25 - Damage to property on the 000 block of 10th Avenue North.
Feb. 28 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
March 1 - Victim stabbed by an acquaintance on the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South. Suspect at large.
- Burglary on the 900 block of Ninth Avenue South.
