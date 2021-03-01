Included in the department’s Feb. 15 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 17 - Motor vehicle theft on the 10500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Strong-arm robbery on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
Feb. 18 - Burglary on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.
Feb. 19 - Robbery on the 000 block of Blake Road North.
Feb. 20 - Theft on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
Feb. 21 - Catalytic converter theft on the 700 and 1000 blocks of Lake Street Northeast and on the 200 block of 14th Avenue North.
Feb. 22 - Catalytic converter theft on the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
- Criminal damage to property on the 800 and 1000 blocks of Mainstreet.
