Included in the department’s Feb. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 1 - Theft on the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
Feb. 3 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 1300 block of 5th Street South.
Feb. 4 - Criminal damage to property on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
Feb. 5 - Stolen vehicle on the 100 block of 7th Avenue South.
Feb. 6 - Assault on the 900 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Trailer theft on the 7900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Feb. 7 - Catalytic converter theft on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
