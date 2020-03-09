Included in the Hopkins Police Feb. 24 to March 2 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 24 - Catalytic converter theft on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Firearms discharge on 000 block of Fifth Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 000 block of Sixth Avenue South.
Feb. 26 - Fight involving students on the 1600 block of Mainstreet.
Feb. 28 - Theft from vehicle on the 1400 block of Fifth Street South.
- Shoes stolen from vehicle on the 200 block of Maple Hill Road.
- Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Hawthorne Road.
Feb. 29 - Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
March 1 - Stolen license plates on 000 block of 11th Avenue North.
- Property damage on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
March 2 - Assault on 1000 block of Highway 7.
