Included in the Hopkins Police Feb. 24 to March 2 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 24 - Catalytic converter theft on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.

- Firearms discharge on 000 block of Fifth Avenue North.

- Domestic assault on the 000 block of Sixth Avenue South.

Feb. 26 - Fight involving students on the 1600 block of Mainstreet.

Feb. 28 - Theft from vehicle on the 1400 block of Fifth Street South.

- Shoes stolen from vehicle on the 200 block of Maple Hill Road.

- Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Hawthorne Road.

Feb. 29 - Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

March 1 - Stolen license plates on 000 block of 11th Avenue North.

- Property damage on the 1300 block of Highway 7.

March 2 - Assault on 1000 block of Highway 7.

