Included in the Hopkins Police Dec. 23 through Dec. 29 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 23 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
- Theft from vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
- Theft from vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
- Theft on the 1000 block of Feltl Court.
- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft on the 1400 block of Preston Lane.
- Theft on the 100 block of 5th Avenue North.
Dec. 24 - Terroristic threats on the 300 block of 17th Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 100 block of 11th Avenue North.
Dec. 25 - Domestic assault on the 900 block of 11th Avenue South. Adult male arrested.
- Motor vehicle tampering on the 1300 block of Lake.
Dec. 26 -Theft from vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
- Theft on the 8400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Dec. 27 - Theft from vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
