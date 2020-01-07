Included in the Hopkins Police Dec. 23 through Dec. 29 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 23 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

- Theft from vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

- Theft from vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

- Theft on the 1000 block of Feltl Court.

- Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft on the 1400 block of Preston Lane.

- Theft on the 100 block of 5th Avenue North.

Dec. 24 - Terroristic threats on the 300 block of 17th Avenue North.

- Domestic assault on the 100 block of 11th Avenue North.

Dec. 25 - Domestic assault on the 900 block of 11th Avenue South. Adult male arrested.

- Motor vehicle tampering on the 1300 block of Lake.

Dec. 26 -Theft from vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

- Theft on the 8400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Dec. 27 - Theft from vehicle on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

