Included in the Hopkins Police Dec. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 16 - Car theft reported on the 600 block of Park Valley.
- Assault on the 800 block of Mainstreet.
- Adult female arrested for terroristic threats and assault on the 1000 block of Westbrooke Way.
Dec. 19 - Theft from vehicle on the 1500 block of Mainstreet.
Dec. 20 - Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of 18th Avenue North.
Dec. 22 - Four reports of theft from motor vehicle report on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
- Three reports of motor vehicle tampering on the 900 block of Woodhill Court.
- Two reports of tampering with a motor vehicle on 1000 block of Feltl Court.
- Terroristic threats on the 300 block of 17th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 700 block of Mainstreet.
- Theft on the 900 block of Feltl Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.