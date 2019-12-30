Included in the Hopkins Police Dec. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 16 - Car theft reported on the 600 block of Park Valley.

- Assault on the 800 block of Mainstreet.

- Adult female arrested for terroristic threats and assault on the 1000 block of Westbrooke Way.

Dec. 19 - Theft from vehicle on the 1500 block of Mainstreet.

Dec. 20 - Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of 18th Avenue North.

Dec. 22 - Four reports of theft from motor vehicle report on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

- Three reports of motor vehicle tampering on the 900 block of Woodhill Court.

- Two reports of tampering with a motor vehicle on 1000 block of Feltl Court.

- Terroristic threats on the 300 block of 17th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 700 block of Mainstreet.

- Theft on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

