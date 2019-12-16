Included in the Hopkins Police Dec. 2-9 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 2 - Burglary/theft reported on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.
Dec. 3 - Stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Seventh Avenue South.
- Adult male arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 000 block of 10th Avenue South.
Dec. 4 - Assault-adult male arrested on the 200 block of 21st Avenue North.
- Theft of license plate on the 1100 block of Second Street Northeast.
Dec. 5 - Domestic assault with one adult male arrested on the 500 block of Mainstreet.
Dec. 6 - Criminal damage to property on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.
- Domestic assault arrest on the 700 block of Cambridge Street.
-Damage to property on the 000 block of Fifth Avenue South.
Dec. 7 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.
- Assault on the 000 block of Fifth Avenue South.
Dec. 8 - Burglary of occupied residence on the 1300 block of Landmark Trail Street.
- Theft from vehicle on the 1200 block of Wagon Wheel Road.
Dec. 9 - Multiple reports of theft on the 300 block of Ninth Avenue North.
