Included in the department’s Dec. 7 to 14 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 7 - Damage to property on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
Dec. 8 - Assault on the 600 block of Oakridge Road.
Dec. 9 - Theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
Dec. 11 - Theft of a catalytic converter on the 500 block of 11th Avenue South.
Dec. 12 - Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Assault on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
Dec. 13 - Theft from vehicle on 700 block of Lake Street.
Dec. 14 - Theft on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
