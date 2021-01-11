Included in the Police Dec. 28 to Jan. 4 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 28 - Vehicle theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Damage to property on the 300 block of 11th Avenue North.
- Assault on the 8400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Robbery on the 9000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Dec. 29 - Criminal damage to property on the 000 and the 400 blocks of Blake Road North.
Dec. 30 - Theft from motor vehicle on the 1300 block of Highway 7 and on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
Jan. 4 - Stolen vehicle report on the 1000 block of Westbrook Way.
- Motor vehicle tampering on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
- Several reports regarding American flags either damaged or stolen from the 100 and 200 blocks of 17th Avenue North and the surrounding avenues. The Hopkins Police Department is looking for any information or video surveillance footage that would assist in solving these incidents. Contact the department at 952-258-5321 with any information regarding these incidents.
