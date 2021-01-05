Included in the department’s Dec. 14 to 28 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 14 - Theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
Dec. 15 - Motor vehicle theft and recovery on the 200 block of 12th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 1500 block of Fifth Street North.
Dec. 16 - Criminal damage to property on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
Dec. 17 - Male arrested for domestic assault/interfering with emergency communication on the 800 block of Smetana Road.
- Damage to property on the 500 block of 11th Avenue South.
Dec. 18 - Criminal damage to property on 11th Avenue South and on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
Dec. 21 - Assault on the 400 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Theft from vehicle on the 1300 block of Wagon Wheel Road, the 1100 block of Landmark Trail North and the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 9000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft of unattended package on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Garage burglary on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
Dec. 23 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 000 block of Eighth Avenue South, the 1000 block of First Street South and 300 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
Dec. 28 - Vehicle theft on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Assault on the 8400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Robbery on the 8900 and 9000 blocks of Excelsior Boulevard.
