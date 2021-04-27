Included in the department’s April 13 to 17 reports were these incidents:

April 13 - Burglary involving garage on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

April 14 - Commercial burglary on the 8600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

April 15 - Theft of package on the 100 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of 8th Avenue South.

April 16 - Theft from a vehicle on the 1100 block of 5th Street.

April 17 - Storage unit burglary on the 11000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka.

