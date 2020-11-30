More than 150 Hopkins residents were surprised with a free Thanksgiving dinner delivered by officers from the Hopkins Police Department and community volunteers Nov. 25.
Knowing that many Thanksgiving dinners were going to be canceled this year, the Police Department enlisted the help of the community, including several area businesses to do something special this year and provide a brief reprieve by providing a Thanksgiving meal.
The department partnered with the Hopkins Business and Civic Association, Hopkins Rotary, Gethsemane Church, Dale Feste Automotive, Munkabeans and the Hopkins Fire Department to support the event through monetary donations or volunteering their time.
“We’re all able to work together to really build a community that supports each other,” said Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson. “We’re a very small community and everyone really wants to jump in and do their part in helping others.”
Community members nominated individuals or families in need to receive a free dinner made by Driskill’s grocery store.
Nominations included those with health issues, financial constraints or spending the holiday alone.
The Police Department even nominated a deserving community member, Char Wilkinson.
“She gives back incredibly to this community and she has for decades in all kinds of areas,” said Anne Marie Buck, police services liaison. “So, when we found out she was spending Thanksgiving, possibly alone, we decided that we would nominate her to get a Thanksgiving meal.”
Wilkinson’s original plans were to go to her sister’s to celebrate, but those plans changed in light of the pandemic.
“I can’t thank the Hopkins Police Department and the Hopkins Rotary enough for what they did reaching out to the community, especially on a special day like Thanksgiving,” Wilkinson said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.