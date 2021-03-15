Revised plans have been submitted for the redevelopment of the former Hopkins Cinema 6 Theatre property at 1118 Mainstreet and will go before the Hopkins Planning Commission Tuesday, March 23.
At that time, the commission will review the concept plan application and provide feedback for the City Council, which is scheduled to review the concept plan at the Tuesday, April 6, meeting.
In December, The Beard Group, Inc. submitted a proposal for a four-story mixed-use development, with ground-level retail below luxury, market-rate apartments.
Aside from the architecture, name and added retail space, not much has changed from the original proposal submitted in December, according to Kersten Elverum, the city’s economic development director.
The Hopkins Apartments, which was formerly called Hopkins Cinema Flats, proposal includes 130 dwelling units, two floors of underground parking, a surface-level parking lot and amenities including a dog park and spa, exterior patio, roof-top patio/sun deck, a gym and bicycle parking and storage.
The first floor also includes 3,155 square feet of commercial space on Mainstreet and is adjacent to the Thirty Bales restaurant.
The architecture went from an art-deco-inspired look to the look of a more traditional Mainstreet, Elverum explained.
The plans do not include an affordable housing component and no tax-increment financing money is being requested at this time.
No formal action will be taken as part of the concept plan review process, which allows the applicant to share their plans with the public and city officials and get feedback.
The applicant will use the feedback to help inform their plans and eventually apply for formal approvals with the city at a future time.
Concept plan comments or questions should be submitted to the developer through their Hopkins Apartments website, located online at hopkinsmn.com under Planning & Development.
Should the developer choose to proceed with a formal application, that process would include a public hearing at that time.
