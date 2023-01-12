Hockey
BSM girls pay a visit to Richfield Ice Arena to face Holy Angels at 2 p.m. on Saturday before traveling to Bloomington Ice Garden to face Jefferson at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Hockey
BSM girls pay a visit to Richfield Ice Arena to face Holy Angels at 2 p.m. on Saturday before traveling to Bloomington Ice Garden to face Jefferson at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The BSM boys host Mahtomedi on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a rare 4 p.m. Monday start at the rec center before traveling to the Champlin Ice Forum to face the Rebels at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Hopkins/Park host Anoka at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Minnetonka Ice Arena before traveling to Prior Lake on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. start.
Basketball
The Metro West Conference schedule continues with Park girls host Waconia on Friday before traveling to Chaska on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Park boys host Chaska on Tuesday.
BSM girls travel to New Prague on Friday, Jan. 13 before visiting Jefferson on Tuesday. Each of the conference games begin at 7 p.m.
Hopkins boys and girls will be in action at Anoka Ramsey Community Center in Coon Rapids on Saturday for the hall of fame classic. The girls will play Roseville at 2:30 p.m. followed by the boys playing Andover at 4:15 p.m.
Hopkins girls will host Eden Prairie on Youth Night on Friday starting at 7 p.m. while the boys play at Eden Prairie High School at the same time.
Swimming
Park boys swimming will host Bloomington Jefferson in a Metro West Conference dual meet at Park High School starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Orioles will compete in the Section 6AA True Team meet at Art Downey Aquatics Center in Edina at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Gymnastics
Park has a pair of dual meets coming up including a road meet at Breck on Friday, Jan. 13 before hosting Jefferson at Central Community Center. Both meets begin at 6 p.m.
Hopkins hosts Wayzata on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.