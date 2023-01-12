Hockey

BSM girls pay a visit to Richfield Ice Arena to face Holy Angels at 2 p.m. on Saturday before traveling to Bloomington Ice Garden to face Jefferson at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments